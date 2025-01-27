A leftist TikTok user is threatening to key cars bearing Trump bumper stickers that she spots parked outside Mexican restaurants.

The woman appeared to be upset over President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts targeting criminal illegal aliens all over the country, MRC-TV reported on Monday.

“If I pull up to a Mexican restaurant and I see a truck, because let’s face it, it’s gonna be a truck, with a Trump bumper sticker, you’re getting keyed,” the woman wearing glasses said in the clip:

She then threatened further, “I don’t even want to see you at Taco Bell. The only thing you can eat for the rest of your life is plain white bread and mayonnaise. And I know that you were going to eat a lot of that anyway, but that’s all you deserve. You deserve nothing that tastes good for the rest of your life.”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the woman’s message, one person calling her a “Deranged lunatic.”

“That’s a quick trip to jail in most states. Most parking lots have cameras now,” another user commented, while someone else said, “What a mentally unwell person.. You are a nasty person..”

“They are always so unhinged and violence prone. I used to see Hillary and Bernie and Harris bumper stickers on other people’s cars. I would laugh at them, but I never had the desire to key their cars. What the hell is the matter with the Left?” yet another user said.