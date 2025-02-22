Artist and photographer Dan Fleuette spoke to Breitbart News Saturday about his pictorial book, Rebels, Rogues and Outlaws, which features portraits of people who have appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room, such as Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, expressing that “they kept on fighting” even “when it felt like nothing” would happen.

Fleuette explained that his book was a “pictorial history of War Room” that was “told through portraits” of 90 people, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Steve Bannon, among many others. Fleuette added that what began as him “blowing off steam and finding a cool little project,” turned into him wanting to “really capture” who these people are beyond their “public persona.”

“It’s a pictorial history of War Room, and it’s told through portraits — there’s 90 different subjects in there. Everyone from Bobby Kennedy to of course Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and just like I said, 90 individuals who have passed through the studio at one point or another. And, what it is, is it’s not just headshots of these people and a little story. What I tried to do was really capture who are these people behind really just the public persona. Who are these people? What are they doing? What drives them? And, the theme that ties the entire book together is really, it’s in the name of the title — Rebels, Rogues, and Outlaws. There’s this sort of, rebel, outlaw spirit and the fighting spirit with all these people,” Fleuette explained.

“I really wanted to understand where that fire came from and try to capture it in these photographs. I think to a large degree, I’ve been very successful with it and been very happy and very proud of the response that it’s gotten,” Fleuette added.

Fleuette added that he had been talking with Bannon “a couple weeks ago” about the speed with which the Trump administration was going, and what President Donald Trump was “doing with his executive orders,” among other things.

“I was talking with Steve a couple weeks ago as we were watching, just the speed of the White House and what Donald Trump is doing with his executive orders, with his picks, and with DOGE, and with all the amazing things that are going on in the government to clean it up. And, yeah, it doesn’t feel — it’s nothing new, kind of, for the audience in the sense that primarily the audience has been driven by that desire to have the corruption cleaned up, to have a smaller government, to have people accountable, that sort of thing.”

“In the past, we’ve been very fortunate to have a random victory here and there, and call that a win and sort of go back and watch the rest of the country be destroyed. To watch the sheer breadth of what’s happening here, it’s absolutely stunning. And, I gotta say, it’s taken me by surprise.”

Fleuette added that there was a change not only in the government, but in the culture.

“What it feels like, people are breathing a sigh of relief — like wow, I can actually say and think what I want to say and what I’m thinking. And, that’s something that’s really new because — particularly when……. it went back even Bush, and certainly before that, with the Patriot Act, that sort of set the stage for a lot of our rights being diminished. But, it’s happened steadily since then — and it’s a drip, drip, drip of one thing being taken away, or one thing being imposed on us,” Fleuette added.

“In the book, I was able to capture some of the people that are out there doing this fight and have been relentlessly doing this fight — particularly at times when it felt like nothing was ever going to happen. But, they always stuck to their guns — they kept on fighting. And, so there’s that real spirit of the fight, like I said, the rebel spirit that I really, really wanted to capture because I felt like it was important. And, when I was doing it — it was never planned to be a book. It was just me blowing off steam and finding a cool little project that I enjoyed doing.”