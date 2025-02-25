Watch Live: Government Accountability Office Leader Testifies on Waste, Fraud, and Abuse

Government Accountability Office Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro testifies before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, February 25.

Dodaro will answer question’s about the GAO’s 2025 High Risk List, which identifies government programs and agencies that are susceptible to waste, fraud, and abuse.

“GAO’s work provides the Trump Administration, including DOGE, a roadmap to take on the runaway federal bureaucracy,” Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer said in a statement. “Americans are demanding action and President Trump, DOGE, and Republicans in Congress are delivering on that promise.”