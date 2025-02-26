South Carolina Congressman Suggests Placing Trump on $250 Bill

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) suggested placing President Donald Trump on a $250 bill, adding that it would be the “most valuable bill for the most valuable President.”

In a post on X, Wilson revealed that he was “drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing” to make a new $250 bill that featured Trump on it.

“Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump,” Wilson wrote in his post. “Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!”

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s website, “a living person may not appear on” United States currency.

Ever heard U.S. currently called “dead presidents?” To avoid the appearance of a monarchy, it was long-standing tradition to only feature portraits of deceased individuals on currency and coin. That tradition became law with an 1866 Act of Congress.

Several people responded to Wilson’s post by questioning whether it was “satire,” while others questioned whether the government and lawmakers had “more pressing issues at hand.”

“Had to double check. This isn’t a parody account,” one user wrote in a post on X.

“Satire??” another user questioned in a post.

“Really? I voted for Trump, but isn’t there more pressing issues at hand?” another user asked.

“Who carries cash?” another user questioned.

The website for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing explains that U.S. “currency denominations above $100 are not available from the Department of Treasury, the Federal Reserve System, or the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.”

“On July 14, 1969, the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve System announced that currency notes in denominations of $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 would be discontinued immediately due to lack of use,” according to the website. “Although they were issued until 1969, they were last printed in 1945.”