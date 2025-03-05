The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) this week announced the cancellation of several National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants that were geared toward transgender experiments on animals.

During President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday, he laid out a variety of DOGE discoveries, reading out some of the ways the U.S. government has wasted U.S. taxpayer dollars. That included a grant for transgender experiments on animals.

“…$8 million for making mice transgender,” Trump said, reminding Americans that this is “real.”

On Wednesday, DOGE followed up, announcing the cancellation of grants for such experiments

“Yesterday, @NIH cancelled seven grants for transgender experiments on animals,” DOGE announced, noting that one of the grants was $532,000 to “use a mouse model to investigate the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment.” Another was $33,000 to test “feminizing hormone therapy in the male rat.”

The taxpayer watchdog White Coat Waste Project, which has uncovered these cruel experiments, celebrated this news.

“We applaud President Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE for taking swift and decisive action to cut millions in wasteful spending on disturbing transgender animal experiments exposed by White Coat Waste’s investigation of how Fauci, NIH and other federal agencies squandered over a quarter-billion dollars to give lab animals invasive surgeries and hormone therapies to mimic trans kids and adults and inject them with vaccines, and even overdoses of sex party drugs,” Anthony Bellotti, President and Founder of White Coat Waste Project, said in a statement.

“Taxpayers and pet owners in both parties shouldn’t be forced to pay for these sickening animal tests and thanks to our investigation and DOGE, they won’t have to,” he added.

Earlier this year, the House Oversight Committee confirmed that $241 million had been spent on transgender animal testing, and Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy at White Coat Waste Project Justin Goodman told lawmakers that figure was merely the “floor” on such research.

As Breitbart News reported:

He highlighted a $1.1 million grant to “give female lab rats testosterone to mimic transgender male humans and then overdose them with this party drug to see if animals who are taking test — female animals taking testosterone,” he said, “were more likely to overdose on the sex party drug than animals who are not taking testosterone.” Goodman added that it is extremely difficult to navigate the federal databases to uncover this research. “You essentially need a degree in Information Technology to navigate the federal spending databases to find any of this stuff,” he said.

WATCH:

DOGE has saved $105 billion thus far, or $652.17 per taxpayer, according to the latest available data.