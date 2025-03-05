Nicole Shanahan Funds Recall Effort Against L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

Billionaire Nicole Shanahan, who ran as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, will pour millions of dollars into an effort to recall Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over her mishandling of the wildfires.

Politico reported Tuesday:

Shanahan is listed as a major funder of the effort in a disclosure on the campaign’s new website and had previously met with proponents of Bass’ ouster. Opponents of the mayor see her as more vulnerable than ever due to her handling of the January wildfires in Los Angeles, which ignited when she was on a diplomatic trip to Ghana. “Nicole Shanahan is dedicated to restoring California to its former greatness and made a generous contribution to help launch this effort,” said Gerald Sirotnak, the lead consultant for the recall. “She firmly believes Angelenos have the right to hold Mayor Bass accountable for her failures.” … It will take a flood of funding to take out Bass, even as she has taken flak for the Ghana trip and for sacking the fire chief who was in charge during the response effort. Her opponents would have to collect around 330,000 signatures, representing 15 percent of Los Angeles’ registered voters, in four months to initiate a recall. Her term ends in 2026.

Past recalls in L.A. have faced steep obstacles. In 2022, after opponents of then-District Attorney George Gascón handed in 26% more signatures than required, the county disqualified 27% of the signatures, saving Gascón from the judgment of the voters for more than two years. He was defeated in a landslide by Nathan Hochman in 2024.

