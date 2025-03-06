Vice President President JD Vance visited the U.S. Southern Border on Wednesday where he said Mexico’s commitment to stopping the flow of fentanyl will help lift the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Speaking with reporters on how Mexico can eventually lift Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on all imported goods, the vice president said the country must take border security seriously.

“The president has said is we need sustained commitment from the government of Mexico to take the job of border security seriously,” said Vance. “Fentanyl is the single largest cause of death among young Americans, and we know that a substantial portion of … the precursors are made in China. They come to Mexico. They’re manufactured in Mexico and brought across the border by the Mexican drug cartels.”

Vance said the Trump administration wants to see fewer Americans dying of fentanyl overdoses and will “apply as much leverage as possible to the Mexican government.”

“The president obviously cares deeply about the American people,” he concluded. “He serves the American people first. I actually think he’s doing a huge favor to the people of Mexico, because if they don’t get control of these cartels, the people of Mexico are going to wake up in a narco-state where the cartels have more power than their own government.”

As Breitbart News reported last month, apprehension of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. Southwest border plummeted in January by a third.

According to statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection obtained by ABC News, there were “61,465 apprehensions along the southwest border in January, down from 96,048 in December 2024.”

The numbers steadily declined as the month of January unfolded, plummeting dramatically following President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, falling to a daily average 786 migrant apprehension from a daily average of 2,000 migrant apprehensions.

