DOGE Savings: Poll Finds Majority Support $5,000 Stimulus Checks

Most Americans support the prospect of receiving $5,000 in stimulus checks from the federal government, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey examined whether Americans would support or oppose the policy of “sending $5,000 stimulus checks to every American who pays federal income tax.” This question comes in light of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk floating the idea publicly.

Overall, 57 percent would support such a move, followed by 14 percent who oppose the idea and 18 percent who remain unsure. Among those who support the idea, 35 percent do so “strongly.”

A majority of Republicans and independents, 67 percent and 57 percent, respectively, support the idea of $5,000 stimulus checks to those who pay federal income tax, and a plurality of Democrats, 48 percent, also support it. Notably, 31 percent of Democrats, 22 percent of independents, and 20 percent of Republicans appose the idea.

The survey was taken February 23-25, 2025, among 1,604 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percent.

The prospect follows InvestAzoria CEO James Fishback floating the idea of a “DOGE Dividend” on X, describing it as “a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE.” He provided a document with the calculations, concluding if DOGE really can find $2 trillion in savings, they could “take 20 percent of DOGE’s total savings ($400 billion) and return it to the 79 million U.S. households that will be the net payers of the federal income tax.” That would come to about $5,000 per household.

“Will check with the President,” Musk replied.

This also comes on the heels of the reality that Americans approve of DOGE. Over three-quarters say “a full examination of all government expenditures is necessary.”

DOGE’s website indicates that DOGE’s estimated savings come to $105 billion thus far.