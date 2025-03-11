Donald Trump Jr.: Daniel Cameron ‘Entirely Controlled by Mitch McConnell’

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday weighed in on the Kentucky Senate race, saying former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is “entirely controlled by Mitch McConnell.”

“We can not replace Mitch McConnell in the US Senate with someone who is entirely controlled by Mitch McConnell,” Trump Jr. said after his interview with Kentucky businessman Nate Morris, who may run for the soon-to-be open seat to replace the outgoing Sen. McConnell (R-KY).

Trump Jr. hosted Morris on his podcast, referring to the race as “McConnell vs. MAGA.”

The 47th president’s son said he has heard from multiple sources that Karl Rove, the former senior adviser and deputy chief of staff to President George W. Bush, and McConnell’s entire political operation is “doing everything they can to stop you from going forward” or “stop anyone who is not entirely controlled by Mitch.”

Trump Jr. asked, “Why is that?”

“This is a career for these folks, these are career politicians, they have been paid by the “Swamp” for generations, and the cronies that have surrounded McConnell for years, this is how they make their money, Don,” Morris explained. “That’s one of the things, you got to look at this race, and MAGA is about outside, being outside of the system, and coming in and shaking out,” Morris explained.

“I think that’s the right signal to us. Look, we’re in line with President Trump, they fear us, and they fear the change that we have to bring,” he added.

He continued, saying that McConnell has had a “stranglehold” on Kentucky politics for the last four decades, and that he made it his “last mission” to give seemingly endless amounts of foreign aid to Ukraine.

On Breitbart News Saturday in early March, Morris described the Bluegrass State Senate race as a “proxy war” between McConnell and Trump’s MAGA movement.

“This race is going to come down to a proxy war of McConnell Inc., the wholly owned subsidiaries of Mitch McConnell, like Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron, and MAGA — and the MAGA movement and the Trump candidate who’s going to finally rid Kentucky of the stranglehold that it has had on our state and our politics by the Mitch McConnell machine,” Morris said.