Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is a “lying crook,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the continuing resolution (CR) and leftist claims that Republicans want a government shutdown.

Host Mike Slater played a clip of Schumer, claiming that President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and Russ Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), are all “authoritarians, vicious, nasty” and want a government shutdown “so they can take control of the government and do their vicious, horrible things.”

“That’s coming from a lying crook,” Tuberville responded. “Ok so this, this guy has no morals whatsoever. He caved. He’s talking all these big things, Mike, and he was getting hammered by his party on his side, and two, three-hour lunches where he was fighting back against the people that’s basically getting ready to run him out of leadership.”

“They should have changed leadership back at the change of administration. He has run that party into the ground. They don’t stand for anything… some of our party actually work with them a little bit on some of these crazy things, like the infrastructure bill and all that back a couple of years ago. But at the end of the day, the cream rises to the top, and of course, he’s going to the bottom, because he has very, very little support now from his side when it comes to leadership,” Tuberville continued.

When asked if he thinks Republicans will get to the eight Democrat votes needed for the CR, he said he is not sure but believes it is likely.

“He would not have put his neck on the line coming out and doing something he desperately didn’t want to do if he didn’t have that number,” the senator speculated.

“But like I said, we all have Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Thursdays every week, we have caucus lunches that we all get together and talk about issues, and they usually last an hour, but they’ve been going two and a half three hours, and they’ve been hearing screams, people hollering at each other. It’s typical, you know, when you’re losing you fight amongst each other, and obviously they’re losing,” he continued.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.