Army Secretary Dan Driscoll on Friday visited soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division and 4th Infantry Division deployed to Fort Huachuca as part of the mission to secure the southwest border in his first official trip.

“This is one of our most important missions and we’re committed to giving our Soldiers and leaders the capabilities and support they need to succeed with our Customs and Border Patrol teammates,” he said in a statement. “The Army fully supports this mission and are honored to serve alongside our interagency partners.”

A spokesman for Driscoll, Army Lt. Col. Jeff Tolbert, said the visit was to better understand how soldiers are supporting this critical mission.

“Secretary Driscoll’s visit this early in his tenure emphasizes his focus on Soldier advocacy and wholehearted support for this mission and our Customs and Border Patrol partners,” Tolbert said in a statement.

Driscoll was accompanied by Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George.

The two Army leaders also got a chance to learn about new systems and capabilities being tested at the border.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a Stryker brigade and aviation battalion to the border, and on Monday ordered at least 600 more troops. U.S. Northern Command (Northcom) said the deployments will increase the total number of troops deployed or scheduled to deploy to approximately 9,600.

The Stryker brigade vehicles have advanced optics, and the Army is using unmanned aerial systems and other detection systems to identify illegal border crossings.

The soldiers are working closely with Customs and Border Patrol agents in the mission.

Driscoll posted about this visit to the border on X Saturday: “Inspiring to witness our Soldiers operating cutting-edge tech like Next-Gen C2, UAS/CUAS, autonomous launchers, & robotics.”

“These advancements ensure our dominance on future battlefields and are directly supporting increased lethality! #ArmyStrong #ArmyTech,” he added.

