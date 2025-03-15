Minnesota Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that would change the definition of mental illness and add “a definition” for Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

The bill, known as Senate Bill 2589, explains that it is “a bill for an act relating to mental health,” and that it would modify “the definition of mental illness,” and add “a definition for Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Sponsors of the bill include Minnesota State Sens. Eric Lucero (R), Steve Drazkowski (R), Nathan Wesenberg (R), Justin Eichorn (R), Glenn Gruenhagen (R).

While the bill has already been “logged into the legislature website,” RedState reported that it would be “formally introduced and read” on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The bill’s text explains:

“Mental illness” means Trump Derangement Syndrome or an organic disorder of the brain or a clinically significant disorder of though, mood, perception, orientation, memory, or behavior that is detailed in a diagnostic codes list published by the commissioner, and that seriously limits a person’s capacity to function in primary aspects of daily living such as personal relations, living arrangements, work, and recreation.

TDS is described as being “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump,” according to the text to the bill.

Symptoms of TDS “may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology” in Trump’s behavior, the bill’s text adds.

Minnesota State Rep. Ben Davis (R) responded to the news about the bill, revealing that he was a “co-author in the House.”

“I am a co-author in the house,” Davis wrote in a post on X. “TDS is real.”