“We’re not going to allow this mass deportation,” Hochul said, explaining that they will cooperate only when there is a warrant or someone is on the terrorism watch list.

“Where we will cooperate — and I did this even under the Biden administration — if you have a warrant, or you know, someone’s on a terrorism watch list or committing crimes in their home country, or committing crimes here, that’s a different category, and I will help you with those to protect everyone — whether the newly arriving New Yorkers or where they’ve lived here their entire lives,” Hochul continued, explaining that she does not want this bleeding over “into going to schools and sensitive places.”

“So our state policy, our state law, does not allow for our state police to be involved in those situations,” the Democrat continued, pointing to what she described as a few “renegade counties in New York.”

“Individual counties can sign a pact with ICE and we have a lot of them — some on Long Island some in upstate New York, where there’s different political views,” she said, explaining that their local police are cooperating. However, she made it clear that state police, which is in her jurisdiction, will not cooperate under her watch.

“What I control is the state police, and they will not cooperate in that,” she declared.

Hochul’s resistance to “mass deportation” comes as Trump’s border czar traveled to the sanctuary city of Boston, Massachusetts, as promised, overseeing the ICE arrests of 370 illegal immigrants — the majority of whom are “significant” criminals, including child sexual predators.

“ICE had to find and arrest these illegal alien rapists because Massachusetts and Boston are sanctuaries that refuse to cooperate with ICE. They would rather release these animals back into the community rather than honor ICE detainers or notify ICE when they are scheduled to be released,” Homan said in a statement on Monday.

“Well, I traveled to Boston last Tuesday, as promised, and we kicked off a five-day operation with ICE, FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals and DSS. These incredible men and women arrested a total of 370 illegal aliens in Boston and surrounding areas,” Homan revealed.

“These arrests included 6 foreign fugitives, including four who were wanted for murder or to serve a criminal sentence for murder, along with drug traffickers, child sexual predators and numerous other violent public safety threats,” he added, making good on the promise that he would travel to sanctuary cities such as Boston and bring “hell” with him.

Homan has blasted New York Democrats, specifically, for their pro-illegal immigration policies as well. He could be seen chomping casually on an apple during his visit as he walked past a crowd of angry protesters at the New York state Capitol in Albany earlier this month, remaining completely unfazed despite their screaming.

