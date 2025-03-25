Two Mexican nationals are accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy on board a cruise ship bound for Miami, Florida.

Mexican nationals Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal, 37 years old, and Jose Juan Prudencio Diaz, 36 years old, were arrested by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and charged with child sex crimes after allegedly assaulting a boy on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

According to police, Leal and Diaz were in the ship’s sauna with the 14-year-old boy when the incident occurred. Diaz, who has HIV, exposed himself, began masturbating, and forced the boy to touch his genitals, police said.

Leal, police allege, exposed himself as well and forced the boy to perform oral sex on him before also performing oral sex on the boy.

When the cruise ship docked in Miami, Diaz and Leal were arrested.

Diaz was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, and sex with a victim without informing them of his HIV status. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Leal was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, and one count of child sexual battery. He is being held without bond at the Metrowest Detention Center.

Both Mexican nationals have Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers.

