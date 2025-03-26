Jasmine Crockett Spins ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ Comment: I Was Thinking About ‘Planes, Trains’ to ‘Transfer Migrants’

Leftist Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is spinning her latest controversial remark, in which she referred to paralyzed Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who uses a wheelchair, as “Governor Hot Wheels,” now claiming that she was not thinking about his condition but about the planes, trains, and automobiles he has used to transfer illegal migrants out of the state.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” she claimed on her official congressional X account, attempting to drive home this claim by pointing to the context of her remark.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition,” she claimed before randomly tossing in an attack against President Donald Trump.

“So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged,” Crockett added.

“Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries. Finally, this is yet another distraction,” she said.

“Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives,” Crockett added.

Despite her claims, Crockett was not speaking about illegal immigration prior to making her “Governor Hot Wheels” remark. She was still working through her thank yous at the 2025 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner, thanking HRC’s Morgan Cox, stating, “I can tell you that Morgan has always been one of those people that will ask, ‘What is it that you need?’”

“You know, a lot of people see you out front fighting, but nobody’s really asking, what do you need to maintain that fight. So thank you so much, Morgan, because we in these hot-ass Texas streets, Honey –” she said, still not mentioning illegal immigration.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there,” she said about Abbott, who is wheelchair bound. Again, there was nothing to indicate that she was — as she now claims — referring to the modes of transportation Abbott has used to clear his state of illegal migrants.

“Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, Honey, so, um, so, yes. Yes, yes, yes. Right, ok,” she continued, still not talking about illegal immigration. In fact, she told the audience that she had to continue to get through her thank yous, because she was “about to go off script.”

“All right, I’m gonna move on. I’m gonna move on because I got other people that’s also hot in these streets. Um, all right, I gotta make sure I got through all my thank yous, because we about to go off script,” Crockett said.

Watch the full context of her remark below:

It should also be noted that Crockett — just days ago — reshared a post on X on what appears to be her more personal account, showing Abbott going up to the White House in his wheelchair with the caption, “Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild.”

Crockett’s latest excuse comes as she seems to be attempting to claw her way to become the superstar of a broken party, making headlines with both her loose-lipped remarks and cringeworthy lip-syncing and dancing videos.