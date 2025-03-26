Democrats “clearly played” themselves by being “do-gooders,” controversial Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said during a recent interview.

When asked what the message of the Democrat party should be to “come back from the wilderness,” Crockett began by stating that she only recently realized “how selfish people are.”

“And I think that we’ve been leaning into more of the empathy and doing what’s right, whether it’s here or abroad. We’ve thought for the longest that, you know, humanity has people saying, yes, let’s make sure that we’re going to cure illnesses and diseases, no matter where it is,” she said, inferring that the left has supposedly presented themselves as the people who care.

“We’re going to make sure that people and kiddos aren’t dying because [of] malnutrition,” she said. “Like we clearly played ourselves by being like these, like do-gooders, right?”

Ultimately, she said Democrats need to show that they are not weak.

“I don’t know that anybody believes that we’re not weak,” she continued, pointing to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caving on the continuing resolution as an example.

“Trump was literally thanking Schumer before the vote. I’m like, that’s everything you need to know that you’re not doing the right thing … and so I think that, you know, as empathetic as we are, we need to show that we have always been the party that will fight for what’s right, for all people,” she said, describing Democrats as “fighters” who put their heads down and get work done. She vaguely pointed to “lies being put out there” and people “taking credit for things they didn’t do and that kind of stuff” as well.

“It’s not only important to do the work, but it’s important to brag about the work,” she added.

It remains unclear what “work” Crockett is able to brag about currently, as she has spent the past several weeks engaging in attention-seeking stunts to display her resistance to President Trump and the MAGA mandate issued by the American people.

She also released a bizarre video ahead of Trump’s address before Congress, urging people not to watch it.

“Well…the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance. DO NOT WATCH,” she wrote alongside the video

of herself and two other women lip-syncing and dancing to a song in her office and down a hallway.

Crockett was among those who walked out of the speech after revealing her shirt with the word “RESIST” emblazoned on it. She was also recently reprimanded by Attorney General Pam Bondi for seemingly encouraging violence against Elon Musk and faced controversy yet again for referring to paralyzed Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) as “Governor Hot Wheels.”