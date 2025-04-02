California Misses Out on Medicaid Millions as Newsom Blows Thru Deadline

California will lose millions of dollars in federal matching funds for the state’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, after Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration failed to fill out the necessary paperwork by a March 31 deadline.

CalMatters.org reported:

California voters told lawmakers last fall that they wanted doctors to get paid more to see low-income patients. But officials for the Newsom administration blew past a federal deadline to make that happen through Medi-Cal Monday, effectively leaving millions of dollars unclaimed. The unclaimed money is tied to Proposition 35, a ballot measure passed by 68% of voters in November. The measure committed money from a special tax on health insurance plans to increase payments to doctors and health care facilities that treat low-income patients in Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. But first the state had to submit papers to the federal government for approval. That deadline was March 31.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Medi-Cal was already in trouble, as Newsom’s administration has been forced to borrow more than $6 billion to cover a shortfall after the state extended free health care to illegal aliens in 2024.

Newsom failed to meet the federal application deadline, according to CalMatters, because he did not fill a key slot on the committee that had been created to oversee the spending. Newsom did not support Proposition 35 last year.

