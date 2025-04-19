Stephen Miller Urges Reparations for Migration’s Damage to Americans

Ordinary Americans deserve reparations for the establishment’s hugely destructive and decades-long immigration policy, presidential adviser Stephen Miller told a TV interviewer on Saturday.

“We all deserve reparations for what has been stolen from us,” Miller told Newsmax TV. “It is a tragedy that defies our ability to even describe it.”

Miller explained the case after he was told that Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse had suggested that Americans pay reparations to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the deported illegal migrant from El Salvador who is credibly charged with being a wife-beating, human trafficking member of the murderous MS-13 gang.

“Where are the damages for Americans? ” he responded, adding:

Where do I even begin? Where do I even start? We used to have a functioning public school system in this country. Then we had open borders. Now our schools are in chaos and disarray. We need hundreds of translators. Nobody’s learning how to read or write. We had an entire generation of Americans — multiple generations, in fact — robbed of educational opportunities. Look at Los Angeles. Once a paradise of safety, security, and prosperity, entire neighborhoods are occupied and controlled by foreign gangs. Where do all the residents who’ve been displaced, who’ve been forced from Los Angeles – where do they go to get their reparations? And then, what about the victims of fentanyl poisoning brought in by Democrats’ open border, [the] hundreds of thousands of moms and dads whose kids are dead and buried in the ground. Where do they go to get their reparations from the government? And then all the women who have been raped, who been beaten, who have been murdered, all the dads who have been shot dead and aren’t home, all the police officers who have been slain by illegal aliens in ambush attacks in the line of duty. Where do any of these people go? Where do any of their families go to get reparations? Or the half a million children that Joe Biden traffic[ed] across the southern border and put into the hands of unvetted, so called sponsors, [do you know] the stories I can tell you of children that were trapped across the border and raped because of the policies of Joe Biden? There aren’t enough volumes that could fit into a library to calculate the carnage that has been inflicted by the Democrat party’s policy of open borders. We can spend the rest of our lives trying to document those harms. Where does our whole country go to get repaid for all of the wealth, all of the prosperity and security that has been stolen from us by decades of uncontrolled, illegal mass migration, because we all deserve reparations for what has been stolen from us. It is a tragedy that defies our ability to even describe it.

Miller’s answer is partly a political pushback at the Democrats, who are now arguing that illegal migrants deserve extensive “due process” courtroom rights before they are deported, regardless of the pocketbook and civic damage done to ordinary Americans.

Many judges are imposing legal obstacles to the quick deportation of the illegal migrants, even after judges shot down lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s economic policy of Extraction Migration.

Under Biden’s high-migration policies, 300 million blue-collar and white-collar Americans lost wealth in the labor and housing markets, and the workplace investment, productivity, and training once enabled by employers.

Many college graduates also lost career opportunities as Biden’s deputies expanded the inflow of white-collar workers, such as H-1B visa workers.

Citizens also lost civic stability to government-imposed social diversity, and local influence to the expanding blocs of ethnic voters who continue to demand more benefits for their imported communities, cultures, and home countries.

Americans have also grown disgusted at their government’s migration policy because it used billions of their dollars to extract human resources from poor countries for use in the U.S. economy, while also causing thousands of deaths among migrants and Americans, plus massive civic damage to the sending countries.

Many polls show Americans’ growing opposition to migration, and even some members of the elite are urging reduced migration.