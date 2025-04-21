Trump vs. Biden: ‘Remember When the Bunny Took Joe Biden Out? … He’s Not Taking Trump Out’

President Donald Trump provided yet another stark contrast between himself and former President Joe Biden during Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll, reminding Americans of the time the Easter Bunny had to swoop in to save his predecessor.

“Do you remember the bunny with Joe Biden? Remember? Do you remember when the bunny took Joe Biden out?” Trump asked as he was flanked by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and the Easter Bunny.

His remark prompted a smile and laugh from Melania, while the bunny put his hand over his mouth.

“He’s not taking Trump out,” Trump joked. “Anyway. That was a good — that was a beautiful moment. When the bunny saved Joe Biden.”

WATCH:

Indeed, the Easter Bunny infamously “saved” Biden from reporter questions in 2022. Biden could be heard mentioning Afghanistan, when suddenly, the individual in the bunny costume — Biden’s senior communications aide Meghan Hays — showed up, interrupting the interview and standing between Biden and the reporters, waving to the crowd — all to Biden’s surprise.

Another angle of the event shows that Hays clearly led Biden away from the reporters.

WATCH:

Last year, Biden made waves by making a big deal out of the Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday, and the Trump White House has been sure to point out that difference, as well.

During his remarks ahead of Monday’s festivities, Trump made it clear that they are honoring Jesus Christ.

“And speaking of special, Easter is special, and it’s one of our favorite days,” Trump said. “It’s one of our favorite periods of time.”

“We’re honoring Jesus Christ, and we’re going to honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives, all throughout our lives — not just now. All throughout our lives,” he said, prompting applause.

“We’re bringing religion back in America. We’re bringing a lot of things back, but religion is coming back to America. That’s why you see the kind of numbers that you see, the spirit and the kind of numbers that you see. So we’re going to come down and join you right now, but I just want to wish everybody, once again, happy Easter and enjoy your lives. We’re going to have our great four years. Thank you very much, everybody,” Trump added.

WATCH: