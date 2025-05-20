President Donald Trump’s administration has lifted a stop-work order on a massive offshore wind farm project, a move that could revive a gas pipeline plan.

The $5 billion Empire Wind project is off the coast of New York, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“Norway’s Equinor said construction work can now resume on the project, which is expected to provide power for half a million homes from 2027 onwards,” the outlet continued, noting that U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued the stop order in April.

In a social media post on Monday, Burgum said he was encouraged that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she was willing to take steps forward regarding pipeline capacity.

“Americans who live in New York and New England would see significant economic benefits and lower utility costs from increased access to reliable, affordable, clean American natural gas,” he wrote:

Per Reuters, the news meant plans to build a gas pipeline from Pennsylvania that were blocked in 2020 over environmental concerns could be revived.

The U.S. Interior Department said former President Joe Biden’s (D) administration had “rushed the project’s approval without sufficient environmental analysis,” the report said.