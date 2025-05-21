Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) comeback bid for New York City Mayor faces scrutiny after Republicans accused him of lying to Congress about his actions as governor during the coronavirus pandemic.

The alleged probe comes after criminal corruption charges were dropped last month against current New York Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for reelection, as Breitbart News reported.

Adams – once a fellow Democrat and now an independent – has vowed to assist President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington began the inquiry against Cuomo began about a month, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

AFP notes:

Republican members of Congress have pushed for the Justice Department to investigate Cuomo, alleging he lied while testifying during a congressional probe into Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes during the pandemic. In 2021, Cuomo resigned in disgrace after 10 years as governor of New York following accusations of sexual harassment. A prosecutor dropped related charges against him in January 2022.

Cuomo’s campaign has raised approximately $2.5 million in donations so far, not counting the super PAC that has obtained millions more.

Polling indicates he is the front-runner in the race to oust Mayor Adams as Cuomo and his supporters rally to push the comeback while denying any past wrong doing.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi told CBS the former governor had not been contacted by law enforcement about the investigation related to the coronavirus deaths case, and questioned why it would be leaked now.

“The answer is obvious: This is lawfare and election interference plain and simple — something President Trump and his top Department of Justice officials say they are against,” Azzopardi said, according to CBS.