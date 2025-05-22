Poll: Plurality of Swing Voters Agrees with Deportation of Illegal Alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia

A plurality of swing voters agrees with the deportation of illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported by the Trump administration to his native El Salvador, a recent Cygnal survey found.

The survey gave respondents two options when reacting to the deportation of Abrego Garcia. They are as follows:

Abrego Garcia is a criminal illegal immigrant and MS-13 gang member who was rightfully deported back to El Salvador Abrego Garcia is a Maryland man, husband, and father who should be returned to the United States as soon as possible

Across the board, a plurality of likely 2026 general election voters, 45.6 percent, believes Abrego Garcia is a criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member who was “rightfully deported.” Another 38.8 percent said he is a “Maryland man” who should be brought back to the U.S.

WATCH — Leavitt: Dems’ Beloved “Maryland Father” Illegal Alien Is “an Apparent Woman Beater”:

A plurality of swing voters, 43 percent, agrees with the criminal illegal immigrant description and the deportation, compared to 31 percent who do not. Another 26 percent remain unsure. Further 79 percent of Republicans agree with the criminal illegal alien description and deportation, as do 35 percent of independents and 16 percent of Democrats. However, 41 percent of independents and the vast majority of Democrats — 67 percent — believe Abrego Garcia is a “Maryland man” who should be brought back to the U.S.

That coincides with an April survey which also found that most Democrats — in that case, 87 percent — want Abrego Garcia brought back to the U.S.

As Breitbart News has extensively detailed, Abrego Garcia’s deportation went against an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling shielding him from deportation to El Salvador. However, the Trump administration has maintained its position since Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him on March 12, pointing to his ties to MS-13, alleged involvement in human trafficking, and credible allegations against him of physical abuse.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem called out Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on Wednesday for defending Abrego Garcia.

“It’s got to be extremely discouraging to be one of your constituents, to see you fight for a terrorist like this and not fight for them is extremely alarming to me and I’m sure it is to your constituents,” Noem said, slamming Goldman after he asked what steps she has taken to return the illegal immigrant back to the U.S.