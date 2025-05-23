Chicago’s Brandon Johnson, Under DOJ Investigation for Racial Discrimination, Calls Trump a Racist ‘Monster’

Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson, the least popular mayor in the country, went on a rant Thursday and called President Donald Trump a racist “monster” for investigating the mayor’s city hiring practices.

Johnson, a self-professed “progressive,” raised eyebrows last weekend when he told a congregation of churchgoers that he is proud to have filled all his top posts with black people. His comment spurred a federal probe into his hiring practices under the suspicion that his discriminatory, race-based hiring might violate civil rights and equal opportunity laws.

In response to the investigation, Johnson lashed out, and, as he typically does, he blamed his opponents, including Trump, of “racism.”

In his rant, Johnson accused Trump of displaying of “animus towards women, people of color, [and] working people.”

“We have always known who he has been,” the mayor spat out. “This is not a surprise. He’s a monster, period. We have the most diverse administration in the history of Chicago, and he is threatened by that.”

Johnson stands as one of the least popular mayors in the country. His most recent polling shows that he has a disastrous approval rating of 6.6 percent. The same survey noted that only 8.2 percent of respondents said they would vote for Johnson if an election for mayor were held today.

“79.9 percent of voters disapprove of Johnson, with just 6.6 percent holding a favorable view — a net favorability of -73.3 percent,” the survey revealed.

While Johnson has constantly focused his comments on the purported “racism” of his opponents and has couched most criticism as racist in intent, the survey also found that only 11 percent felt racism was an important issue facing Chicagoans.

Utah’s Republican Senator Mike Lee blasted Johnson after his latest attack on Trump.

“Chicago’s mayor is about to find out,” Sen. Mike Lee said on X of the Chicago mayor’s likely discriminatory hiring practices. “Racial discrimination is illegal.”

“There’s no such thing as benevolently racist hiring policies,” Lee added in a follow-up post. “Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is breaking the law. And bragging about it. Then calling Trump a monster because his administration won’t tolerate that,” Lee wrote, adding, “He’s about to find out.”

