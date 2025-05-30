The White House revealed that 13-year-old DJ Daniel, who was made an honorary Secret Service agent in March during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, was “facing three new tumors.”

In a post on X, the White Houe account described Devarjaye, known as “DJ,” as being “one of the strongest, bravest young men.” The White House added that DJ was a “true legend.”

“We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors,” the White House said. “DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men—and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country.”

In an interview with Fox7 News, DJ’s dad, Theodis, revealed they were “winging it day by day” and shared that his son had “three new tumors.”

“It’s rough, there isn’t a class that can teach you how to deal with it,” Theodis told the outlet. “You’re hearing that your child has a nasty disease.”

The outlet noted that DJ, who has been sworn as an honorary police officer at thousands of agencies across the United States, was sworn into the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas — representing the 1,351st swearing-in ceremony.

Breitbart News previously reported that during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, he revealed that Secret Service Director Sean Curran was to “officially make” DJ an honorary Secret Service agent.

“DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,” Trump said. “I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

Breitbart News previously reported that DJ was six years old when he was first diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer.

In a recent Instagram video, DJ revealed that he has had 13 surgeries. DJ also encouraged kids with cancer to “have faith, believe in God” and to listen to their parents.