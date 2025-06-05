An illegal alien, on the run from law enforcement, is accused of severely injuring 21-year-old Zach Carach in Nashville, Tennessee, in a hit-and-run caught on camera. Carach, a native Floridian, was in Music City celebrating his 21st birthday.

Tony Gebian Lopez Infante, an illegal alien from Venezuela, is wanted by Nashville police and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after he allegedly hit and seriously injured Carach, who was crossing in a crosswalk.

Carach remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries and has already undergone surgery on one of his legs. Sheena Carach, the young man’s mother, said his left arm and left leg have suffered the most damage from the hit-and-run.

“Everybody that’s watched [the footage], the doctors, and the police, say they don’t know how he’s not paralyzed or has a TBI or how it didn’t kill him,” Sheena Carach told local media in Florida.

DHS officials now reveal that Infante crossed the United States-Mexico border on August 1, 2023, and was released into the U.S. interior on August 14, 2023, thanks to former President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release policy at the time.

Infante had been given a final deportation order on September 25, 2024, by a federal immigration judge but was never deported.

“An illegal alien who should never have been in the U.S. allegedly struck a young man who was celebrating his 21st birthday in a hit-and-run crash and is still at large,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“The Biden Administration released this illegal alien into our country in 2023. This crime was preventable and is the direct result of open border policies that prioritized illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens,” McLaughlin continued.

McLaughlin said those who believe they have spotted Infante or know of his whereabouts should call 866-DHS-2-ICE.

