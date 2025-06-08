Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded President Donald Trump rescind his deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles, denouncing it as “unlawful” and a violation of state sovereignty.

The governor released a letter from Legal Affairs Secretary David Sapp to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Sunday, charging that the deployment of National Guard troops came without coordination with California officials.

“There is currently no need for the National Guard to be deployed in Los Angeles, and to do so in this unlawful manner and for such a lengthy period is a serious breach of state sovereignty that seems intentionally designed to inflame the situation while simultaneously depriving the state from deploying these personnel and resources where they are truly required,” the letter said.

“Accordingly, we ask that you immediately rescind your order and return the National Guard to its rightful control by the State of California to be deployed as appropriate when necessary,” it added.

In a post on X, Newsom accused President Trump of escalating the problem in Los Angeles.

“I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command,” wrote Newsom. “We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed. Rescind the order. Return control to California.”

As Breitbart News reported, violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, the president ordered 2,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. Democrats have condemned the move as an escalation tactic.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

