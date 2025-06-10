Federal Judge Denies Newsom’s Lawsuit Ordering Trump to Withdraw National Guard

A federal judge denied Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request to quash President Donald Trump’s deployment of California’s National Guard troops to riot zones in Los Angeles.

Judge Charles Breyer, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, denied Newsom’s emergency request for a Temporary Restraining Order regarding Trump deploying 4,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles.

Breyer also “granted” the Trump administration’s request for additional time to “file a response brief,” and gave them a deadline of Wednesday morning.

WATCH — “F*ck ICE”: Leftist Protesters Flood Los Angeles as National Guard Defends ICE Detention Center:

“Plaintiffs Gavin Newsom and the State of California filed an Ex Parte Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order at 11:00 A.M. on June 10, 2025,” Breyer said in his filing. “Defendants Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, and the Department of Defense requested ’24 hours from the time that Plaintiffs files their motion for temporary restraining order to file a response brief.'”

Breyer added that “Plaintiffs may file a response to that opposition by” Thursday morning.

“The Court will hold a hearing on Plaintiffs’ motion in open court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025,” Breyer continued.

As Breitbart News reported, on Monday, Newsom filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration after Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles as rioters threw objects at law enforcement officials and their vehicles, vandalized and set Waymo self-driving vehicles on fire, and spray-painted federal buildings with anti-ICE messaging.

The complaint argued that “one of the cornerstones” of the United States was that citizens “are governed by civil, not military, rule”:

One of the cornerstones of our Nation and our democracy is that our people are governed by civil, not military, rule,” the complaint said. “The Founders enshrined these principles in our Constitution — that a government should be accountable to its people, guided by the rule of law, and one of civil authority, not military rule.” The lawsuit further charged that the president moved to deploy the National Guard without Newsom formally requesting it. “Only under the most exigent of circumstances can the President, over the objections of a State, call the National Guard into federal service,” the complaint continued.

On Sunday, Newsom posted a letter to X from Legal Affairs Secretary David Sapp to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, claiming there was “no need for the National Guard to be deployed in Los Angeles.”

“Accordingly, we ask that you immediately rescind your order and return the National Guard to its rightful control by the State of California, to be deployed as appropriate when necessary,” the letter added.