Jack Ciattarelli Wins New Jersey Republican Primary for Governor

Former New Jersey state Rep. Jack Ciattarelli (R) soared to victory on Tuesday night, winning New Jersey’s Republican gubernatorial primary election.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:17 p.m., with Ciattarelli receiving 96,351 votes, or 66.1 percent of the vote, while opponent Bill Spadea received 33,565 votes, or 23 percent of the vote.

New Jersey state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R) received 9,597 votes, or 6.6 percent of the vote.

In May, President Donald Trump endorsed Ciattarelli, describing him as a “terrific America First Candidate.”

“Jack, who are getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!),” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Jersey and, as your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda.”

Ciattarelli previously ran for governor of New Jersey in 2017 and lost to former New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. In 2021, Ciattarelli won the Republican primary for New Jersey governor.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Ciattarelli served for five years on Raritan’s Borough Council and was later a Somerset County Freeholder. Following his position as a freeholder, he left to join the legislature, giving up his Assembly seat to run for governor in 2017. He lost that race to then-Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, 31 percent to 47 percent.

In November 2021, after a close race between incumbent-New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), Ciattarelli conceded the election.

Ciattarelli will face Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) in November’s gubernatorial election, as Murphy is term-limited and is unable to run for re-election.