Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed that rioters in Los Angeles setting fire to and vandalizing vehicles, looting businesses, and throwing objects at law enforcement officials are caught up in the “exuberance of the moment.”

While speaking at a press conference, Pelosi explained that “when there is a large gathering” of people, anarchists view it “as an opportunity and they move in.” Pelosi continued to claim that images or videos showing a “burned car or a broken window” may be due to “the exuberance of the moment” or from the anarchists.

“When — and I say this as a former party chair — when there is a gathering, a large gathering of people, the anarchists see it as an opportunity and they move in,” Pelosi said. “So, [you] always have to be careful, whether you see a burned car or a broken window, or whatever it is. It may be the exuberance of the moment, but it may be the anarchists setting in.”

Pelosi’s comment comes as videos and photos posted to social media from the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles have shown demonstrators tearing up sidewalks and throwing rocks at law enforcement officials over an overpass, shooting fireworks at police officers on horseback, setting fire to and spray-painting Waymo self-driving vehicles, looting businesses, and waving the Mexican flag.

In response to the riots, President Donald Trump federalized 2,000 California National Guard troops on Saturday to quell the violence from the riots.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell revealed on Monday that the Department of Defense is mobilizing “an additional 2,000” California National Guardsmen.

“At the order of the President, the Department of Defense is mobilizing an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service to support ICE & to enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties,” Parnell wrote in a post on X.

In response to Trump federalizing thousands of National Guardsmen, Democrats such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), former Vice President Kamala Harris, and California Sen. Adam Schiff (D) have described the move as “a dangerous escalation” and “purposefully inflammatory.”