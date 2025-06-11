Dozens Arrested as L.A. Imposes Downtown Curfew Overnight; ‘Quietest Day’ This Week

Dozens of people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as Marines and the California National Guard joined local police in enforcing a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 am.

Mayor Karen Bass joined other Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, in blaming Trump for the violence, in what she called a “chaotic escalation” (though riots began well before Trump responded).

However, she imposed a curfew, and the state brought several different law enforcement agencies to L.A.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 25 people had been arrested as of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday for violating the curfew, and that many other people had been stranded downtown, unable to leave for fear of arrest.

Local news outlet KTLA reported Wednesday: “L.A. may have just experienced its quietest day this week.”

Newsom delivered a prime time address Tuesday evening, which had audio problems, in which he claimed Trump was using the situation to establish authoritarian powers and to destroy democracy.

However, opinion polls show that Americans overwhelmingly back Trump. One poll Tuesday showed that 59% supported Trump’s decision to federalize the California National Guard, against 39% who opposed it.

