Temu and Amazon Selling ‘No Kings’ Shirts as Leftists Gear Up for Anti-Trump Protests Across America

The shopping sites Temu and Amazon are selling “No Kings” t-shirts as leftists plan to carry out demonstrations against President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The Temu website features a shirt with an American flag printed on it and the words “No Kings,” which is the name of the protests that are supposed to happen in cities and towns across the nation. The slave-linked website that sells Chinese imports at dirt cheap prices has tagged the shirt at $5.57.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is selling a shirt that says, “No Kings in America” and another one that reads, “No Kings, No Fascists, No Tyrants, No Nazis.”

The news comes as there is a planned military parade on Saturday in Washington, DC commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. It is also President Trump’s birthday, per Breitbart News.

Organizers of the anti-Trump demonstrations have said they hope to upstage the parade, the outlet reported on May 18, noting that two groups have claimed to be behind the event and one of them is called, “No Kings.”

The article continued and cited Newsweek:

The group is mobilizing volunteers to show up “everywhere Trump isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings,” an article in the magazine stated. It remains to be seen how many supporters will respond to the call. Beginning the day of his first inauguration, protests against Donald Trump have become a regular and predictable feature during his terms in office.

An investigation by Peter Schweizer’s Government Accountability Institute (GAI) has revealed how the “No Kings” protest’s official partners raked in millions of dollars over the past few years from a dark money network, according to Breitbart News.

The Breitbart report stated:

The expected worldwide mobilization of protests against President Donald Trump this weekend will hardly be a spontaneous eruption. On the contrary, the tumult is a carefully plotted production organized by The Indivisible Project and financed by the progressive dark money network Arabella Advisors, which has perfected the mounting of made-to-order protests. Since 2019, Arabella has dumped more than $100 million into the coffers of the official “No Kings” protest partners — including the creator of the official protest song book. This “grassroots” “nationwide day of defiance” targets Trump and his “billionaire allies,” according to organizers. The Arabella network’s biggest benefactors are the left’s own billionaire heroes, including George Soros, Bill Gates, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Zuckerberg, and Reid Hoffman.

When asked this week about the “No Kings” protests, President Trump said, “I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved.”