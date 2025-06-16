PHOTO: NC Democrat Lawmaker Julie von Haefen Posts Grisly Image of Severed Trump Head Beside Guillotine

A Democrat lawmaker in North Carolina is taking a lot of heat for a social media post that depicted a violent image of a severed head resembling President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Julie von Haefen (D-NC) posted a photo of a woman at an anti-Trump “No Kings” protest in Raleigh that showed an individual holding a sign with a guillotine on it, CBS 17 reported.

The banner was flanked by two severed heads and one of them looked like the president:

The sign read: “In these difficult times some cuts may be necessary.”

Trump survived two assassination attempts in 2024 prior to winning the presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and her leftist running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

The Wake GOP, based in von Haefen’s district of Wake County, NC, wrote in a social media post on Sunday it is calling for her resignation in light of her post, stating, “There is no place for promoting political violence.”

Wake County Republican Rep. Erin Paré said, “This is why reasonable people are leaving the Democrat Party in North Carolina. This is a sitting state legislator who is publicly applauding the beheading of President Trump just hours after a state legislator in our country and her spouse were murdered in cold blood. Horrible,” according to the Center Square.

Her comments were in reference to the attack on a Minnesota state representative and her husband who were fatally shot at their home on Saturday, Breitbart News reported, noting a MN state senator and his wife were also shot inside their home approximately one hour before.

“Democrat State Representative Melissa Hortman is dead after a person allegedly wearing a police uniform shot her and her husband,” the outlet continued. Police later said they found “No Kings” flyers inside a car that was allegedly used by the suspect.

The outlet reported that the suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, was captured on Sunday.

Following the grisly social media post and backlash it garnered, von Haefen issued a statement on Facebook:

Yesterday, I posted a video on social media containing crowd photos from the No Kings protest in Raleigh. One of the images of a protestor holding a sign was inappropriate, and I later edited the video to remove the photo. Let me be clear: I condemn political violence in all forms. My focus remains on bringing people together and fighting for the values that matter to North Carolinians. Like so many, I was horrified by the violence in Minnesota. There is no place for that kind of extremism in our democracy, no matter the target, no matter the party.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives Destin Hall also addressed von Haefen’s posting of the violent image, saying it was “disgraceful behavior” and that he was looking into the matter.

“On the same weekend that a gunman in Minnesota targeted state lawmakers in an act of political violence, and after two attempted assassinations of President Trump within the past year, Representative von Haefen (D-Wake) shared an image of a ‘protest sign’ that glorifies violence against her political opponents — including President Donald Trump,” Hall wrote.

“Her disgraceful behavior fails to meet the standards expected from House members and sets a dangerous precedent in an already volatile political climate. I am examining next steps with our legislative attorneys to ensure this behavior does not continue,” he added:

Leftists in the past have used mock guillotines to show their disdain for Trump. In 2020, protesters set one up in front of the White House with a doll that looked like Trump on it, and another group of leftists erected one in January on Inauguration Day in Washington, DC.