Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to the news that the United States had carried out strikes on several nuclear sites in Iran, describing it as the “correct move.”

In a post on X, Fetterman described Iran as being “the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism,” adding that they “cannot have nuclear capabilities.” Fetterman’s post came after President Donald Trump revealed in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. had completed a “very successful attack” on several nuclear sites in Iran.

“As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS,” Fetterman wrote. “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.”

Fetterman added that he was “grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”

Breitbart News has previously reported that Trump told reporters on Wednesday that “nobody” knew what he was going to do regarding launching a “potential U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

“I can’t say that,” Trump responded when a reporter asked if the United States is moving toward a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. “You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question? ‘Will you strike the Iranian nuclear component, and what time exactly, Sir? Sir, would you strike it? Would you please inform us so we can be there and watch?” he said, mocking the reporter. “I mean, you don’t know that I’m going to do it. You don’t know. I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he added.

Tzachi Hanegbi, who serves as Israel’s national security adviser, has previously said that Israel would not stop fighting against Iran until it had damaged the Fordow nuclear facility. The facility is described as being buried more than 200 feet underground.