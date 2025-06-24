A man accused of being a co-conspirator in the May terror attack on a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, has died in federal custody, according to authorities.

Daniel Park, 32, was accused of shipping explosive materials to Guy Edward Bartkus, who set off a car bomb at the American Reproductive Centers clinic and died in the blast. Park had been facing conspiracy charges, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

“Daniel Park was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, California. Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. … Mr. Park was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

The Bureau did not release any further details about Park’s death.

Park traveled to Poland soon after the clinic attack but was quickly apprehended and turned over to U.S. authorities.

“Authorities accused Park of supplying Bartkus with 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, which Bartkus apparently used to fashion an explosive device in his home bomb lab in the town of Twentynine Palms, less than an hour’s drive from Palm Springs,” according to the report.

Bartkus was reportedly an “anti-natalist” who did not believe people should have more children. The BBC said the suspect “had stated in writings and recordings that he is opposed to increasing the population and is against in vitro fertilisation (IVF) — a service offered by clinic that was targeted — saying it is ‘extremely wrong.’”

