President Donald Trump is overseeing record-breaking numbers at the United States-Mexico border — and not in the same way former President Joe Biden did.

While Biden drew more illegal immigrants to the U.S. than ever before in recorded American history, Trump’s mass migration crackdown is having the opposite effect, with record-low border crossings and zeroing out the government’s long-held Catch and Release policy.

Most significantly, perhaps, is that illegal alien got-aways in June decreased by 90 percent compared to the same time last year when Biden was in office. Under Biden, an estimated two million got-aways entered the U.S. in just four years.

That drop in got-aways is important, experts have said, because this sub-sect of illegal aliens tends to be those who have a criminal record and thus want to avoid detection by U.S. Border Patrol for fear of being quickly removed.

The most famous case involving an illegal alien got-away, in the last few years, was the murder of Rachel Morin in Harford County, Maryland.

In August 2023, Morin was jogging on a nature trail when illegal alien got-away Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez of El Salvador, a known member of the violent MS-13 gang, raped and then beat her to death.

The murder at the hands of a got-away is considered the most gruesome case in Harford County history, according to prosecutors and law enforcement.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez-Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas, and once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez-Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he raped and murdered Morin.

Before crossing the border, Martinez-Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

Martinez-Hernandez was among millions of illegal aliens who crossed the border, undetected by Border Patrol agents, under Biden.

