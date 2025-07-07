Sade Perkins, who served on the Houston Food Insecurity Board until January 2025, is facing backlash for a TikTok video she posted this weekend.

She was appointed by former Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023.

In the viral video, Perkins accused Camp Mystic of intentional racial segregation.

“I know I’m probably gonna get canceled for this, but Camp Mystic is a whites-only girls’ Christian camp,” Perkins claimed. “They don’t even have a token Asian, they don’t have a token black person… it is a all white, white-only conservative Christian camp. If you ain’t white, you ain’t right. You ain’t getting in, you ain’t going, period.”

Perkins framed her comments in the context of media coverage surrounding the camp’s ongoing disaster response efforts. “It’s not to say that we don’t want the girls to be found… but you best believe, especially in today’s political climate, if this were a group of Hispanic girls… this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting,” she said. “No one would give a f**k.”

She went on to falsely claim that the camp was deliberately exclusionary. “With all the black people in East Texas, with all the Hispanic people in East Texas, somehow, some way, you have carved out an all white, whites only enclave in East Texas for your white children. Yeah, I have a problem with that. I have a big problem with that.”

Camp Mystic is located along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, where severe flooding devastated the region over Independence Day weekend. According to its website, the camp is “grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors”.

Perkins suggested public concern for the victims was being weaponized and politicized. “They want you to have sympathy for these people. They want you to get out of your bed and to come out of your home and to go find these people and donate your money to go find these people,” she said. “Meanwhile they are deporting your family members. Meanwhile, they’re setting up concentration camps and prisons for your family members.”

The comments sparked swift condemnation from local leaders.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s office identified Perkins as the one who posted the video and said steps are underway to ensure she is not reinstated. Her term expired earlier this year.

“The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society, especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing,” the mayor’s office stated. “Mayor John Whitmire will not reappoint her and is taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board.”