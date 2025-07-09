Migrants detained by the Trump administration at Gitmo have criminal histories including sexual assault, pedophilia, and murder, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release.

As previewed early on in President Trump’s second administration, Guantanamo prison is being used to detain migrants as officials work to get criminal illegal aliens off the streets.

DHS provided a sampling of some of the migrants detained at the facility, showcasing that these are not innocent individuals — as the left would like the masses to believe — but dangerous criminals with extensive pasts.

“Below are examples of nearly 30 high-threat, violent criminal illegal aliens that have committed heinous crimes and are detained at Guantanamo Bay,” DHS said, noting that these are all “convicted criminals with final orders of removal from an immigration judge.”

The criminal histories are lengthy.

RELATED: Guantanamo Bay Will Be Opened to “Full Capacity” to Detain “High-Priority Criminal Illegals”

Carlos Olivo Orellana, for example, is an illegal alien at Gitmo hailing from El Salvador, who has been convicted of lewd acts with a minor, as has Franklin Almendarez-Alvarez — an illegal alien from Honduras.

Olma Juarez-Mendez, from Guatemala, has been convicted of domestic abuse, while Larry Medina, an illegal from Venezuela, has been convicted of sexual assault.

Indian illegal immigrant Shubham Singh has been convicted of child pornography, and Nigel Tomlinson, hailing from the United Kingdom, has been convicted of child sexual abuse.

Other illegal aliens at the facility hail from Vietnam, China, Guatemala, Romania, El Salvador, and Jamaica, and their crimes include but are not limited to sexual assault, homicide, robbery, kidnapping, smuggling heroin, aggravated assault with a gun, and more.

More via DHS:

Hung Vo, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of robbery with a weapon.

Quan Phung, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Andis Noe Cortes Zepeda, an illegal alien from Honduras, has been convicted of sexual assault.

Antonio Erazo-Ramos, an illegal alien from Honduras, has been convicted of assault.

Xiang Liu, an illegal alien from China, has been convicted of robbery.

Jin Feng Lu, an illegal alien from China, has been convicted of homicide.

Hieu Tran, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of robbery.

Ramiro Villanueva, an illegal alien from Colombia, has been convicted of smuggling cocaine.

Tien Minh Cao, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of kidnapping.

Khang Huy Trang, an illegal alien from Vietnam, has been convicted of kidnapping for ransom.

Wen Lin, an illegal alien from China, has been convicted of robbery.

Guillermo Gonzales-Tiul, an illegal alien from Guatemala, has been convicted of assault.

Yong Liang, an illegal alien from China, has been convicted of kidnapping.

Luis Fernando Ospina Tabarez, an illegal alien from Colombia, has been convicted of smuggling heroin.

Ilie Bogde, an illegal alien from Romania, has been convicted of robbery.

Jose Diego Pereira Valdez, and illegal alien from El Salvador, has been convicted of aggravated assault with a gun.

Brayan Vasquez-Montero, an illegal alien from Colombia, has been convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Nathaniel Akeen, an illegal alien from Liberia, has been convicted of robbery.

Eric Gresford Miller, an illegal alien from Jamaica, has been convicted of aggravated assault with a gun.

Victor Bonilla-Alvarez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, has been convicted of trafficking weapons.

Many of these crimes are consistent with those of the arrestees of other illegal immigrants — from Florida to California — as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) works to take dangerous criminal illegals off the streets.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Guantanamo Bay is “holding the worst of the worst including child predators, rapists and murderers.”

“Whether it is CECOT, Alligator Alcatraz, Guantanamo Bay or another detention facility, these dangerous criminals will not be allowed to terrorize U.S. citizens. President Trump and Secretary Noem are using every tool available to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets and out of our country,” she said. “Our message is clear: Criminals are not welcome in the United States.”