L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Brags About the Wonderful Job She Is Doing

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took to social media Monday to boast about the wonderful job she thinks she is doing.

Bass said:

The “win” in court — a temporary restraining order against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids by a Joe Biden-appointed judge — is almost certain to be short-lived, as it will likely be overturned.

The decrease in homelessness and the drop in homicides are both likely linked to other variables: first, the election of a new District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, to replace the radical, George Soros-funded George Gascón; second, the very same rise in deportations of illegal migrants that Bass is fighting in federal court.

The disaster “recovery” — such as it is, since it is still in its earliest stages — is also due to external factors. The federal agencies at work in the wreckage of the Los Angeles fires — especially the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — moved faster than expected to remove hazardous waste and debris. However, the local government has been shockingly slow at approving rebuilding permits, and the city council has yet to pass Bass’s proposed waiver of permit fees for fire victims.

Bass has suffered a collapse in her approval rating. In January, in the immediate aftermath of the Palisades Fire, she was underwater, with 44% of likely voters disapproving and 42% approving of her performance.

Another poll in May by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies showed that she had crashed from 50% approval and 32% disapproval in October 2022 to 32% approval and 50% disapproval by 2025.

