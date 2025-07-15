A professor with California State University Channel Islands has been arrested for allegedly throwing a tear gas canister at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a massive raid on a cannabis farm last week.

As Breitbart News reported last week, ICE “opened a child labor trafficking investigation into two marijuana farms after agents found 10 migrant children during a raid that saw almost 200 illegal aliens arrested.”

On July 10, ICE agents raided two marijuana farms in Carpinteria and Camarillo in the sanctuary state of California. While arresting almost 200 illegal aliens in the operation, agents also found at least 10 migrant children whom officials say may have been trafficked into forced labor. During the raid, ICE agents faced more than 500 rioters who sought to disrupt the operation, leading to criminal charges against four American citizens. While some rioters damaged ICE property, one rioter was caught on camera firing a gun at agents.

Last Thursday, authorities arrested math professor Jonathan Anthony Caravello during the raid after he allegedly threw a tear gas canister at federal agents. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli confirmed this via X this week.

“Professor Jonathan Caravello was not ‘kidnapped’ by federal agents,’” Essayli wrote. “He was arrested for throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement.”

Essayli added that that Caravello has been charged with a violation of 18 USC 111, assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer.

Caravello was released on a $15,000 bond after appearing in court on Monday. Both the California Faculty Association (CFA) and Cal State Channel Islands released statements in support of him.

“Jonathan is a deeply committed educator and mentor who showed up for their students and immigrant communities—and for that, they were targeted,’ the CFA wrote, per Fox News. “Their release sends a powerful message: when we organize and raise our voices together, we win. We are in this fight and will not stop until no one is criminalized for speaking out against injustices.”

“At this time, it is our understanding that Professor Caravello was peacefully participating in a protest—an act protected under the First Amendment and a right guaranteed to all Americans,” the university wrote. “If confirmed, we stand with elected officials and community leaders calling for his immediate release.”

