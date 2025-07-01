Poll: Patriotism Collapses Among Democrats in Second Trump Era

Patriotism has collapsed among Democrats in the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, dragging down the national figure and more than offsetting an increase in patriotism among Republicans.

A Gallup poll conducted June 2-19 (before the successful U.S. attack on Iran) among American adults found that only 58% said they were proud to be American, a new record low. The poll noted: “Democrats are mostly responsible for the drop in U.S. pride this year, with 36% saying they are extremely or very proud, down from 62% a year ago.” Pride among independents also fell from last year, though by much less — only seven points.

Republicans say they are prouder this year than in previous years to be American — though American pride has never been low among Republicans, despite mild declines when Democrats are in power. Gallup notes: “Republicans’ level of national pride has been much steadier, typically registering above 90%, including 92% this year, up from 85% in 2024. The only years in which fewer than nine in 10 Republicans were proud were 2016 and 2020 through 2024. All but 2020 were when a Democratic president was in office.”

Nationwide, pride was at its highest — above 90% overall — in the years following the 9/11 terror attacks. It has declined since then, falling significantly after the Iraq War and after the Black Lives Matter movement.

Again, however, much of the decline has been driven by Democrats, while Republicans are as proud as ever to be American — almost as if patriotism is what defines Republican identification. The Gallup poll found that pride decreases with each successive generation: only 41% of adults in Generation Z (born 1997-2012) say they are proud to be American, the only cohort in which a minority of respondents felt pride in their country.

