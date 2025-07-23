A staffer for the Democratic Party of Brown County, Wisconsin, made death threats against Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI) and his office, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

On April 9, a member of Wied’s staff reported to Capitol Police threats made against the congressman and one of his legislative correspondents.

According to the report, the man said the “Congressman should be given the death penalty” and the “Congressman deserves death as well as anyone who is involved in his office,” which was directed toward the legislative correspondent. The man making the threats to the staffer repeated this three times before the call was ended.

On May 1, the man sent a threatening email to Wied’s office making disturbing allegations against the congressman. The email stated:

dear Mr. Wied,

you must be doing some serious drugs cause you are hallucinating! on all things. You haven’t worked for your constituents yet. You have tried to kill our children(repeatedly) . You have and continue to to try to line your pockets and the pockets of your millionaire friends. You have committed Treason every day since Jan. 20th. . you have committed mass murder by sending arms to Israel and made the American people complicit with war crimes(yes, I told President Biden, Biden and S. Johnson this). Hopefully new can get you all shipped to the Haage to stand trial for this ( wonderful dream ,by the way).Good luck in hell.

The man making the threats against Wied and his office appears to be Carl J. Hujet, an area representative for West Green Bay.

Hujet is a frequent Democrat donor who has given money to Kristin Lyerly, Wied’s Democrat opponent during the 2024 congressional elections. Wied’s staff contacted Capitol Police and confirmed the identity of the man making threats to his office as Hujet.

Wied told Breitbart News in a written statement, “Threats against myself and my team will not be tolerated. We should be able to disagree on policy without resorting to personal attacks or wishing harm on one another. It’s sad to see that an active member of the Democratic Party of Brown County would be among those making these threats.”

He continued, “I hope the Democratic Party of Brown County will denounce this individual and make it clear that threats against my team and me are unacceptable for any reason. They need to turn down the temperature and get back to having real policy debates.”

The man’s threats to Wied and his office come at a time when many threats have been made against President Donald Trump and others in political office.

A Rhode Island man was arrested in July for threatening to kill Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

A Texas man was arrested the same month after threatening to shoot Trump, saying on Facebook, “I won’t miss.”

A Butler, Pennsylvania, man was charged with making threats to murder Trump, Elon Musk, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) faced threats after she pushed legislation to protect women’s rights by barring biological men from using women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol.

Although some may raise questions about making threats against public officials, actor Patton Oswalt in June said he hopes threats against Trump Border Czar Tom Homan “get so much worse.”