Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced a resolution that condemns the “death threats” that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has received over a bill that seeks to protect women’s rights by barring biological men from using women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol.

In a press release, Luna noted that making threats has "become standard practice" for people on the other side of the aisle.

“The escalating threats of violence and death against Congresswoman Nancy Mace on social media and to her office are awful and completely unacceptable,” Luna said in a statement. “This has become standard practice among those on the other side towards those they disagree with.”

In Luna’s resolution, there were several examples of death threats that had been made against Mace after she introduced her bill to protect women’s privacy by barring biological men who identify as transgender from using the women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol building.

Mace’s bill came after Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D) became the first transgender candidate to be elected to serve in Congress and is set to join the House of Representatives in January.

Whereas, after introduction of this resolution, Representative Nancy Mace has received multipe death threats; Whereas one of the death threats came from a video posted on social media with the statement “This video goes out to Congresswoman Nancy Mace. Congresswoman Nancy Mace, I hope that one day I do find you in that woman’s bathroom and I grab your ratty looking f-ing hair and drag your face down to the floor while I repeatedly bash it in until the blood’s everywhere and you’re dead.”; Whereas another death threat came from a phone call with a blocked number where it was stated that “We’re killing her. She’ll die today.”; Whereas another death threat came from a post on social media with the statement “Prepare to die @repnancymace.”; Whereas another death threat came from a phone call where it was stated “Nancy Mace doesn’t deserve to be alive.”;

Luna’s resolution ended with the House of Representatives being called to strongly condemn the death threats made against Mace, and Luna condemning “all threats of violence.”

“Elected officials must be able to represent the values and policies their constituents sent them here to uphold-free from intimidation or fear for their livelihood,” Luna added in her statement. “Congress must stand united in unequivocally condemning all threats of violence against our colleagues.”

Mace previously issued a statement revealing that she was receiving threats on social media where men were “threatening to bash” her head in and added that “one of these anonymous harassers went to so far as to imagine” attacking her in a restroom.

After Mace introduced her bill, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced that he would be blocking biological men from using the women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson said. “It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”