Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Forces 5 Planned Parenthood Clinics to Close in NorCal

Five Planned Parenthood facilities are being forced to close in Northern California as a result of President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which prevents state Medicaid programs from funding groups that also provide abortion services.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday:

President Donald Trump’s budget cuts to Medicaid have forced Planned Parenthood Mar Monte to shutter five clinics across Northern California and the Central Coast, including one in South San Francisco, the group said Thursday. The GOP-led federal spending bill that Trump signed into law earlier this month eliminated federal Medicaid funding for any type of medical care to organizations that perform abortions. … The closures represent the first wave of how the recent federal budget cuts will have real-life consequences for health clinics across the country — particularly for low-income Americans. They are also a crushing blow to a state that set it up to be an abortion haven after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. In the year after the decision, political leaders in California — led by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-controlled Legislature — passed more than a dozen new laws and invested more than $200 million to increase access across the state. Thursday’s announcement drives home the extent of the federal government’s tremendous power to impact abortion access.

Federal funding has, until now, continued to flow to Planned Parenthood, despite the Hyde Amendment’s ban on federal funding of abortion, because of the other services Planned Parenthood says that is provides.

Trump’s “BBB” is a major blow to Planned Parenthood, one of the foremost providers of abortions. Gov. Newsom opposed the bill — after previously advertising California in other states as a haven for abortion.

