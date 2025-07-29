More files may link failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to the origins of the Russia collusion hoax that targeted President Donald Trump.

During an interview Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe explained the situation to host Maria Bartiromo, per the New York Post.

“Part of what came out last week was about how John Brennan, Clapper, Comey, they all pushed the known fake Steele dossier into intelligence community assessments, and that’s the basis for Crossfire Hurricane and all that,” he continued:

But what hasn’t come out yet and what’s going to come out is the underlying intelligence that I have spent the last few months making recommendations about final declassification and sent that to the Department of Justice, that will come out in the John Durham report classified annex. And what that intelligence shows, Maria, is that part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan, but part of it was an FBI plan to be an accelerant to that fake Steele dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims by pouring oil on the fire, by amplifying the lie and burying the truth of what Hillary Clinton was up to.

Ratcliffe said Clinton testified before Durham under oath in 2022 and “Much of that testimony is frankly completely inconsistent with what our underlying intelligence that is about to be declassified in the Durham annex, what that reflects.”

“In the summer of 2016, U.S. intelligence intercepted Russian intelligence talking about a Hillary Clinton plan, a Hillary Clinton plan to falsely accuse Donald Trump of Russia collusion, to vilify him and smear him with what would become known, infamously, as the Steele dossier,” he added.

Ratcliffe said the intelligence was “so explosive” that Brennan briefed Obama and his national security team about the Clinton plan. He said for the next four years the truth about the origins of the Russia collusion hoax was hidden from the American people:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified a House Intelligence Committee report from late 2020 that she said shows how former President Barack Obama’s administration “manufactured” an intelligence assessment pushing the Russia collusion hoax, Breitbart News reported on July 23.

The article said:

The release of the report comes on the heels of a report from Gabbard’s office, published Friday, which showed “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” her office noted in a release. Trump said Tuesday that Obama “is guilty” and “this was treason” when speaking with reporters in the Oval Office.

A TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) poll in 2022 found that most Democrats thought Clinton should be investigated for her possible role in the Russia collusion hoax, according to Breitbart News.

The following year, Special Counsel John Durham’s report said the FBI was tipped off about the Clinton campaign’s plan to “vilify” Trump by linking him to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the agency did not investigate it, the outlet stated.