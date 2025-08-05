DHS: Jobs Report Shows All Job Gains Going to Americans — Not Migrants

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report for July shows all job gains are going to native-born Americans rather than foreign workers, President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reports.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Trump said the latest employment figures are a victory for Americans as the data shows foreign workers continuing to drop out of the labor market, opening jobs for working and lower-middle class Americans.

“That’s a great number, by the way, because it means we’re putting Americans to work,” Trump said about the jobs report.

DHS officials similarly said the jobs report reveals that all net job gains are going to native-born Americans — the opposite of what had occurred for years under former President Joe Biden when nearly all net job growth went to newly arrived migrants.

“The July jobs report shows that as illegal aliens continue to exit the labor force, more Americans are finding steady and gainful employment,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said. “President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership is making America both safe and prosperous again.”

Indeed, as Breitbart News reported, the jobs report was a huge score for native-born American workers as the Trump administration grows the workforce with American labor rather than foreign labor.

“Despite [a] disappointing headline, this jobs report was best [July] ever for employment among native-born Americans, up two million [year to year] and annual growth 2.2 million faster than among foreign-born workers; native-born American employment is now 1.8 million above pre-pandemic level,” Economist E.J. Antoni wrote on X.

“Employment among native-born Americans exploded over the last 12 months, up 2 million, while foreign-born workers [with] jobs fell 237k; all net job growth over the last year went to native-born Americans,” Antoni continued.

DHS officials said the jobs report underscores the success of the administration’s self-deportation push — where migrants are encouraged to return to their home countries rather than waiting to be deported by federal immigration officials.

“All illegal aliens are encouraged to leave the country by self-deporting using the CBP Home App to receive $1,000, a free flight, travel assistance, and the potential opportunity to come back the legal way,” McLaughlin said. “Don’t wait: leave today before it’s too late.”

