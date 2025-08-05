Exclusive: ICE Lodges Detainer Against Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Child in Sanctuary Massachusetts

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of an illegal alien accused of several sex crimes against children in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts, including the rape of a child, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

On Monday, ICE officials lodged a detainer against 29-year-old illegal alien Manuel Umana Solorzano of El Salvador after he was arrested by the Milford, Massachusetts Police Department.

Local police and the United States Marshals had arrested Solorzano, who is accused of rape of a child with force, statutory rape of a child with a five-year age difference, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old, possession of child pornography, possession of photos of sexual or intimate parts of a child, reckless endangerment of a child, lascivious pose or exhibit child in the nude, and resisting arrest.

“This pedophile should never have been in our country,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure local authorities don’t release this creep back into American neighborhoods. Unfortunately, far too often sanctuary states like Massachusetts refuse to honor detainers to turn these criminal illegal aliens over to ICE. Instead, they release child predators and other violent criminals back into our neighborhoods. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove pedophiles from our country and protect children. [Emphasis added]

Solorzano illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at an unknown time and unknown location, making him one of millions of illegal alien got-aways who go undetected by Border Patrol agents each year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.