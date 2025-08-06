Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) is the subject of a criminal investigation into possible mortgage fraud, according to a Trump administration source who spoke with Fox News. The investigation is reportedly being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland following a criminal referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

A federal criminal investigation is underway into Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) over allegations of mortgage fraud, Fox News reported Tuesday night. The probe is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland and follows a criminal referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to the Department of Justice.

According to the FHFA referral obtained by Fox News, Schiff allegedly falsified bank documents and property records to obtain more favorable loan terms on multiple occasions. In a letter dated May 2025, FHFA Director William Pulte wrote that Schiff’s conduct “jeopardizes the safety and soundness of FHFA’s regulated entities and the security and stability of the U.S. mortgage market.”

The letter states that Schiff and his wife purchased a home in Potomac, Maryland, in 2003 for $870,000 and secured a Fannie Mae-backed mortgage of $610,000 under the condition that the home would be their primary residence. Despite this certification, Schiff continued to represent California in Congress and claimed a homeowner’s exemption for a separate property in Burbank, California.

RELATED: Shifty Schiff! Pencil Neck Whines About Kash Patel in Front of FBI Building

The FHFA letter alleges that Schiff reaffirmed the Maryland home as his primary residence in refinancing filings from 2009 to 2013, even as he represented California in the U.S. House. Schiff’s office did not list the Maryland property as a secondary residence until 2020. Meanwhile, the California condo, also claimed as a primary residence, qualified him for a $7,000 reduction in property taxes, according to the letter.

A memo from Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Investigations Unit reportedly concluded that Schiff engaged in “a sustained pattern of possible occupancy misrepresentation” across five Fannie Mae loans. The FHFA has cited possible violations of federal statutes related to wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements to financial institutions.

Fox News also obtained a 2011 affidavit signed by Schiff certifying that the Maryland house was his primary residence at that time.

A spokesperson for Schiff told CNN in 2023 that both the Maryland and California properties were occupied throughout the year, differentiating them from a vacation property. The statement said both addresses had been listed as primary residences “for loan purposes.”

In July, prior to the Fox News report, President Donald Trump stated that Schiff falsified loan documents and referred to him as a “scam artist” in multiple posts on Truth Social. Trump described the alleged conduct as “mortgage loan fraud,” claimed authorities “have him 100 percent,” and wrote, “Now Shifty should pay the price of prison for a real crime, not one made up by the corrupt accusers!”