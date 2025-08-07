Donald Trump’s Six Biggest Wins at 200 Days in Office

President Donald Trump has racked up myriad wins thus far in his administration, with Thursday marking the 200th day since he was once again sworn in as president of the United States.

While Trump has a bounty of accomplishments in his first two hundred days, through executive orders, key legislation, trade deals, and peace deals, six wins stand out in particular.

1. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump signed into law on July 4, is his legacy legislation, delivering on a range of campaign promises from tax cuts to the border.

The bill grants significant tax deductions for tipped and overtime workers as well as seniors, delivers sweeping tax cuts for Americans, and allows for tax deductions on auto loans for American-made cars. The bill also directs the completion of Trump’s U.S. southern border wall and funds a mass deportation operation that will enable as many as a million deportations annually.

“It’s the most popular bill ever signed in the history of our country. Whether you’re military or anybody else, this is the most single most popular bill ever signed, and it includes the largest tax cut in American history, the largest spending cut, $1.7 trillion, and yet you won’t even notice it,” Trump said at the signing.

2. The European Union Trade Deal

While the One Big Beautiful Bill is Trump’s top accomplishment since returning to the White House, his trade deal with the European Union (EU) is a very close second. Through his tariff and trade policies, Trump came to an agreement with EU President Ursula von der Leyen in which Europe will purchase $750 billion in American energy, invest $600 billion in U.S.-based companies, and nix tariffs on U.S.-imported goods for member countries.

Meanwhile, goods out of the EU, including automobiles, will face 15 percent duties in the United States. In 2024, exchanges of goods and services between the EU and the U.S. totaled €1.68 billion or 1.8 billion in U.S. dollars, marking 30 percent of all global trade, while the EU and the U.S. account for 43 percent of the global GDP.

This is Trump’s biggest trade deal yet and demonstrates the effectiveness of the tariff policies he advocated for beginning decades ago–long before he launched his 2016 presidential bid.

Experts claimed that Trump’s tariff policies would have negative effects on the United States economy and pass inflation on to the consumer, but months of empirical evidence have proven otherwise as wages continue to outpace inflation.

Trump now has a trading bloc of the EU, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam, which, when combined, make up the vast majority of the global GDP. When Breitbart News asked Trump this past weekend if he was gaining leverage over countries that had not yet struck a deal, he emphasized he is not looking for leverage but “fairness.”

“I’m not looking for leverage. I’m looking for fairness. We want reciprocal as much as possible,” Trump said. “Sometimes reciprocal would be too much for them to handle, because it would be a much bigger number. But we want to see some reciprocity. We want to see reciprocal wherever we can.”

3. Zero Illegal Aliens Admitted into the United States since April

At the heart of Trump’s campaign in both 2016 and 2020, along with the economy and trade, was his commitment to stop unfettered illegal immigration at the United States’ southern border. Trump made dramatic progress on this front in his first term before former President Joe Biden assumed office in 2021 and reversed key Trump policies, including Trump’s end of catch of release.

Trump has taken sweeping action through executive action since day one, as well as through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, to fulfill his promise of putting an end to the massive surge of illegal immigraton under Biden. The effectiveness of his policies is evident.

As Breitbart News Texas’s Bob Price and Randy Clark first reported in a major exclusive last Friday, July marked the third consecutive month that border patrol released zero migrants who illegally entered the United States.

“We’re very tough on the border, and people can come into our country, but they have to come in legally,” the president clarified.

4. Peace-Maker-in-Chief

Trump has ended a number of global conflicts since returning to office, and as of July, he was averaging one peace deal or ceasefire per month.

The most recent deal Trump brokered was in late July between Cambodia and Thailand, both of whom were facing August 1 tariff deadlines when Trump declared to leaders of both countries that he would not make trade deals with them if fighting continued.

Hostilities erupted between the nations last month after each accused the other of violating the sovereignty of their borders. The two countries have endured border tensions for nearly 120 years as a result of Thailand disputing border maps drawn up while Cambodia was still a French colony. The fighting displaced over 150,000 people in one week.

Two days after Trump’s warning to both leaders, they reached a ceasefire agreement on July 28, which Trump seemed to learn of from Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle.

He has also mediated ceasefires between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, the U.S. and Ansarallah (the Houthis), and brokered a major peace agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo after three decades of bloodshed. Moreover, Trump helped Egypt and Ethiopia reach a peace deal regarding a conflict over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River. Business Insider recently reported that tensions have since brewed between the nations over ongoing negotiations about “the dam’s operation and water-sharing guidelines.”

5. Trillions in Investment Pouring into the United States

Since taking office, Trump has attracted substantial investment into the United States, in part thanks to his tariff policies, as foreign and domestic companies that set up manufacturing plants in America will not pay duties to sell in the American market the goods they produce.

The White House’s running list of foreign and domestic investments shows that companies and countries have committed $8.16 trillion in investments into the United States. Top investments include the United Arab Emirates’ $1.4 trillion investment, Qatar’s $1.2 trillion investment, and Japan’s $1 trillion investment. On Wednesday, Apple became the business with the largest commitment, adding $100 billion on top of its previous $500 billion pledged over the next four years.

6. Protecting Women and Children from the Effects of Trans Ideology

Another major win that Trump has delivered for Americans is protecting women and children from trans ideology.

For one, Trump signed an executive order in February banning men from competing in women’s sports, which was becoming normalized under the Biden administration. Surrounded by young girls and female athletes, Trump signed the order in the East Room of the White House.

“From now on, women’s sports will be only for women,” he said during the event, per UPI

In January, Trump also signed an executive order banning sex change surgeries for minors.

“Today, it was my great honor to sign an Executive Order banning the chemical castration and medical mutilation of innocent children in the United States of America,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time.

“Our Nation will no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support so-called ‘gender affirming care,’ which has already ruined far too many precious lives,” the 45th and 47th president continued.

White House assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers told Breitbart News that Trump has made America “the hottest country in the world” in his first 200 days.

“In just 200 days, President Trump has turned America into the hottest country in the world. Under Joe Biden’s failed leadership, families and businesses were struggling and America was dead,” Rogers said, “but President Trump has quickly restored American greatness. The countless good deals secured on behalf of the American people made President Trump’s second 100 days just as successful as the first.”