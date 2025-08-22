Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India, Special Envoy for South and Central Asia

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has nominated Sergio Gor, currently serving as White House Director of Presidential Personnel, to become the next U.S. ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

Trump said Gor will remain in his current White House position until the Senate confirmation process is complete. “As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled!” Trump wrote.

The president praised Gor as a longtime ally who played roles in Trump’s presidential campaigns, publishing his books, and leading Right for America, a pro-Trump super PAC. “For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump stated, adding, “Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador.”

Gor, a Young America’s Foundation (YAF) alumnus and former president of the George Washington University YAF chapter, has been active in conservative politics since his college years. At GWU, he helped organize events featuring figures such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro. YAF previously noted that Gor’s work highlighted efforts to promote free speech and bring conservative speakers to campuses.

Before joining the Trump administration, Gor served as CEO of Winning Team Publishing, which released Trump’s best-selling books, including Letters to Trump and Save America.

Trump first appointed Gor to lead the Presidential Personnel Office in November 2024, describing him and fellow adviser Steven Cheung as trusted members of his political team dating back to his 2016 campaign. Gor’s office has been central to staffing the Trump administration during his second term.