Nolte: Attorney Says Abrego Garcia Will Need Years of Therapy to Recover from Trauma

The attorney for credibly-accused wife beater/gangbanger/human trafficker/child porn solicitor and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia says her client will require “many years” of “therapy” to “move past what he’s suffered.”

“I think his family has suffered immeasurably, and I think it will take many years, including therapy, for him to move past what he’s suffered,” Attorney Rita Gandhi told far-left CNN. “You know, he released his statement about what he went through through our filings, and I think they speak for itself. He suffered unimaginal [sic] —unimaginable hardships — physical harm, while there [in an El Salvadoran prison].”

So America’s infamous “Maryland Man” is what now—a whiny little girl?

This guy is an accused MS-13 gang member. His wife filed protection orders against him. He’s facing federal charges for human trafficking. Other accusations include participating in a murder and soliciting child pornography.

Oh, and he’s been in the United States illegally for 14 years.

Oh, but now the poor widdle baby will require therapy for the trauma he experienced while being accountable for his actions. Life must be so difficult for someone to deal with accountability for their actions when the entire Democrat Party and Fake News Complex treats them like Martin Luther King Jr. reborn.

If Kamala Harris were president, taxpayers would pick up his therapy bill, which you can bet would take place at an elite resort.

Granted, I don’t have a lot of experience with the justice system, but if I were facing serious prison time, I would not want my attorney spreading the news that I’m a neurotic little bitch who needs professional help licking my emotional wounds.

We can laugh at this, and we should laugh at this, but the best part is this…

Democrats and their regime media allies were sure they could turn this illegal alien into a martyr. Any other Republican president would have run away from this fight, would’ve found a way to surrender. Not President Trump.

What he has done with Garcia is brilliant. By simply enforcing the law, he has turned the left’s precious martyr into an example.

What do you think the Garcia story says to the millions of illegal aliens who will not earn this same sacred cow treatment from the organized left? It says, We are so serious about deporting you, we will not even make an exception for the sacred cow.

Trump has taken a play out of the playbook Democrats and the media have successfully used against the GOP for decades, and turned it to his advantage. His refusal to do anything but deport the Patron Saint of Immigration sends a message to all illegals that no one is safe.

The key to fixing America’s illegal alien crisis is self-deportation, and the Trump administration is brilliantly using the Garcia saga to motivate self-deportations.

And now, thanks to CNN and this attorney, the message to all illegals is this: Trump’s enforcing of the law has turned a credibly accused wife beater/gangbanger/human trafficker into a broken man.

So, yeah, you might want to skedaddle back home.

